Reba McEntire Is on ‘Vocal Rest,’ Postpones Upcoming Shows

Reba McEntire has been placed on vocal rest by her doctor and is rescheduling three upcoming shows, the Country Music Hall of Fame member told fans via social media on Wednesday (Nov. 2).

“My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend’s shows,” McEntire said in a statement on Instagram. “Thank you for understanding.”

She was set to bring her Reba: Live in Concert tour — featuring Terri Clark — to Raleigh, N.C., on Thursday (Nov. 3), Friday (Nov. 4) in Columbus, Ohio, and Saturday (Nov. 5) in Indianapolis, Ind.

Those shows have been rescheduled for December, with the Columbus and Raleigh shows taking place Dec. 2 and 3, and the Indianapolis show set for Dec. 16.

The tour had also previously been extended into 2023, including a stop at the Hollywood Bowl on April 1, and New York’s Madison Square Garden on April 15.

McEntire recently told Billboard that the Madison Square Garden show will be a special one.

“My dad roped there in 1946 and ‘47, maybe more years than that,” she said. “And my grandpa [1934 PRCA World Champion steer roper John Wesley McEntire] did, too. I have two pictures in my living room in Nashville of my daddy being there with all the contestants competing at the Madison Square Garden rodeo.”

McEntire headlined her first solo show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in October, thrilling fans with a string of hits including “Fancy,” “The Greatest Man I Never Knew,” and a collaboration with Clark on a medley of Linda Ronstadt hits.

Meanwhile, the star can be seen in the ABC series Big Sky, which also features her boyfriend and actor Rex Linn.

“When [Big Sky writer and executive producer] Elwood Reid came to me and said, ‘We’d love to have you on Big Sky,’ I said, ‘Doing what?’ And he said, ‘Playing the villain,’” McEntire told Billboard. “I immediately wanted to do it and Rex was sitting at the table and said, ‘That’s what she’s been waiting for.’ He said, ‘Is that Rex? We want you on this, too.’ It’s so much fun that we are in these together.”

