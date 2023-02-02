Reba McEntire Originally Turned Down Seat on ‘The Voice’ and Said Filling Blake Shelton’s Shoes Is ‘Gonna Be Tough’

The Voice could have had a very different vibe if producers had gotten their first choice of judges to fill one of the iconic red spinning chairs. In an interview with ET Online country legend Reba McEntire was asked who she thought would make a good replacement for soon-to-depart OG coach Blake Shelton, revealing that it could have been her they were looking to re-cast.

McEntire reminded ET that she was originally offered a role on the reality singing series before it debuted in 2011, with producers then offering the gig to Shelton, who will end his 12-year-run with the show after Season 23, which premieres on NBC on March 6. “Who could fill Blake’s shoes?” McEntire asked with a smile according to ET.

“I got [a look at] the Holland version of The Voice. They sent it to me and I said, ‘I can’t see me doing that,'” she said of her feelings after seeing the original version of the show that has spawned a global franchise. “Because, you know, I’m a gypsy at heart,” McEntire, 67, said, noting that she’s not sure she could be committed to one project for so long and stay in one place.

Whoever does permanently fill Blake’s shoes has their work cut out for them, McEntire said. “To fill Blake’s chair? Wow. That’s gonna be tough,” she predicted. “He did a great job and kudos to him.” McEntire didn’t totally blow producers off, though, agreeing to serve as a mentor to Team Blake during the show’s premiere 2011 season and returning again in 2015.

The upcoming season of The Voice will feature new coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper joining Shelton and returning cast member Kelly Clarkson.

