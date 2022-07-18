Reba McEntire Has Been ‘Trying Hard to Do a Reboot’ of the ‘Reba’ Show

Reba McEntire, who will embark on an upcoming fall arena tour with Terri Clark, recently called in to The Bobby Bones Show to discuss the various projects she has been working on, from her tour to the upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer, to her Atoka, Okla. restaurant Reba’s Place — and of course, her Emmy-nominated TV series Reba.

“We’ve really been trying hard to do a reboot of the Reba show,” McEntire said of the show during her interview, which ran from 2001 to 2007. “I really want to work with the people that I got to work with during that six and a half years. It was fun, the cast the crew everybody we got to work with and play with, they were wonderful people. We wanted to get back together like a reunion and have fun, so hopefully that will happen one day.”

In the meantime, she’s co-starring with boyfriend Rex Linn and Reba castmate Melissa Peterson in Lifetime’s upcoming movie The Hammer — about a circuit court judge — which the country star is also executive producing. McEntire said the film is currently in its final editing stages, and estimates a January release date.

McEntire also told Bones that she has been personally involved in every detail of Reba’s Place, dreaming up the look and feel of the venue. She oversaw the selections of everything from the colors of the drapes, designs of plates and silverware, to menu options, and confirmed that she plans to visit the restaurant whenever she is in town, so lucky fans might just get treated to an appearance — an possibly performance — from the restaurant’s famous owner.

“It’s a dream come true to do something close to my hometown,” she said. “It’s not only a fun thing to get to do, but to check in and see how things are doing, or make scheduled stops. I might get up on the stage and do a few songs. You never know what will happen.”

Speaking of restaurants, McEntire was also asked whether she uses her own name or a fake name when making a restaurant reservation.

“I use my name, especially if it’s a restaurant that is hard to get into. It’s so funny, sometimes I’ll say, ‘Will you please get us a reservation at 6:30 tonight for five people? She’s come back and say, ‘Can’t get in.’ I’ll say, ‘Did you use my name?’ and she’ll say ‘No.’ I’ll say, ‘OK, Try that,’ and she’ll come back and say, ‘Still couldn’t get in,'” the star said with a laugh.

