Reba McEntire Says ‘I Always Did and I Always Will Love’ Loretta Lynn

Reba McEntire paid loving tribute to her friend Loretta Lynn on Tuesday (Oct. 4) just hours after the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer died at 90 in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. “Mama and Loretta Lynn were four years apart, Mama being the oldest. They always reminded me a lot of each other. Strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal,” McEntire wrote on Instagram; Reba’s mother, Jacqueline “Jackie” McEntire, died at 93 in March 2020.

“Now they’re both in Heaven getting to visit and talk about how they were raised, how different country music is now from what it was when they were young,” McEntire continued in the post that included a picture of the two country icons smiling backstage. “Sure makes me feel good that Mama went first so she could welcome Loretta into the hollers of heaven! I always did and I always will love Loretta. She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers.”

Lynn’s life story was memorably retold in Michael Apted’s 1980 feature Coal Miner’s Daughter, based on Lynn’s 1976 memoir. Sissy Spacek won both a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for her portrayal of the singer, who scored 16 No. 1s on Hot Country Songs and was among the genre’s most groundbreaking, envelope-pushing stars across a career that spanned more than seven decades.

In the hours after her death was announced, Lynn was mourned by a number of her peers and acolytes, including Carly Pearce, who revealed that she would be singing her tribute to Loretta at the Grand Old Opry on Tuesday night. “She showed us all how to unapologetically tell the truth. One of the greatest there ever will be. I’ll be singing ‘Dear Miss Loretta’ with a little extra love tonight at the @opry…Now she really is a Honky Tonk Angel #RIP,” Pearce tweeted.

LeAnn Rimes wrote, “oh, sweet loretta lynn… what a life! what an icon! what a trailblazer! what a beautiful soul! may she rest peacefully with the angels. my heart is with her family and friends.”

