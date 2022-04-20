Reba McEntire to Release a Book Featuring Her ‘Life Lessons,’ Recipes & More

Reba McEntire is always cooking up a new endeavor, whether it’s albums, touring, a clothing line, television, Broadway, movies or something else. Next year, she will let fans in on her favorite food and cocktail recipes, as well as personal stories and lifestyle tips, in an upcoming book.

McEntire has teamed with Harper Celebrate, a gift book imprint of HarperCollins Focus, for the full-color, as-yet-untitled book set to release in fall 2023. Each chapter will focus on a theme from one of her catalog of hits, and offer tips on everything from hosting a party to packing a suitcase.

McEntire said via a statement, “I’m so excited to partner with the Harper Celebrate team to create my first lifestyle book where I will share stories, behind-the-scenes photos, some of my favorite recipes and life lessons I’ve learned over the years. I know my fans are going to love it!”

“Reba is universally beloved for her talent, humor, and unapologetic authenticity,” said Michael Aulisio, vp and publisher, Harper Celebrate. “This book will offer readers a seat at Reba’s table as she shares her hard-earned wisdom on what it means to live a good life. And let me assure you, there will be a lot of fun had along the way.”

Over the past few years, McEntire has steadily added to her multifaceted career, launching the podcast Living & Learning in 2020. Last year, she appeared in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and starred in the television movie Christmas in Tune. She also released the CD/DVD pairing of the gospel project My Chains Are Gone, and recently wrapped her Reba: Live in Concert tour. This year, she also performed at the Academy Awards, with a rendition of the Oscar-nominated song “Somehow You Do,” from the film Four Good Days.

McEntire has authored two previous books, including 1999’s Comfort From a Country Quilt: Finding New Inspiration and Strength from Old-Fashioned Values, as well as her 1994 memoir, Reba: My Story, which she co-authored with Tom Carter.