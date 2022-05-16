Reba McEntire to Join the Cast of ABC Drama ‘Big Sky’

Reba McEntire is set to join the ABC crime drama Big Sky as a series regular for the show’s upcoming third season.

“So excited to join @bigskyabc next season!” McEntire said via Instagram Stories.

According to Deadline, McEntire will portray Sunny Brick, the Brick family’s matriarch, “a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers.”

Jensen Ackles and Jamie Lynn-Sigler are also bolstering their roles for season 3. Ackles will play Beau Arlen, who becomes a temporary Sheriff in the series, while Sigler’s character Tonya becomes linked to a crime family.

Explore Explore Reba McEntire See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Big Sky focuses on a private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) who joins forces with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) to solve a kidnapping case in Montana. The series launched in 2020 and is based on the C.J. Box book series The Highway.

Big Sky was crafted by David E. Kelley, who also serves as an executive producer on the series. Ross Fineman serves as executive producer, with Elwood Reid serving as an executive producer and showrunner.

In addition to two dozen No. 1 Hot Country Songs hits including “Is There Life Out There” and “Consider Me Gone,” the multi-talented McEntire has a sterling film and television track record, including leading the sitcom Reba for six seasons (and 127 episodes) and earning a Golden Globe nomination. Her film résumé has included roles in Tremors, North, The Little Rascals and more. She recently was part of Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, as well as the television show Malibu Country and TV movie Christmas in Tune.