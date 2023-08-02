There’s More ‘From The Vault’ Music on the Way From Randy Travis

Country music fans will be hearing more Randy Travis music soon.

On Wednesday (Aug. 2), Travis’ team announced an upcoming concert feting Country Music Hall of Fame member, as ‘A Heroes and Friends Tribute to Randy Travis’ is set for Oct. 24 at Huntsville, Alabama’s VBC Propst Arena.

During a press conference announcing the event, Travis’ wife Mary Travis told reporters that “the chances are 100%” that fans will hear more music from Travis soon, by way of a forthcoming From the Vault album of songs that music fans have never before heard.

“It has already been mixed,” Travis said. “Everything’s ready to go by Kyle Lehning, Randy’s producer….a whole other album of Randy Travis music.”

The seven-time Grammy winner’s most recent full-length studio project came with the 2014 covers album Influence Vol. 2: The Man I Am, which was recorded prior to the “Forever and Ever, Amen” hitmaker’s near-fatal stroke in 2013.

Over the past few years, Travis’s team has released a few “From the Vault” songs from Travis’s archive of recordings, including “Fool’s Love Affair,” “One in a Row” and “Lead Me Home.”

A performer lineup for the October Huntsville, Alabama show has yet to be revealed.

However, this isn’t the first ‘Heroes & Friends’ tribute concert for Travis; in 2017, dozens of artists including Garth Brooks, Wynonna Judd, Kane Brown, Kenny Rogers and Josh Turner performed at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, in Travis’ honor.

In addition to music, Travis and his team have kept his life, music and career in the forefront in recent years by releasing the 2020 documentary More Life, as well as Travis’ 2019 memoir, Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith and Braving the Storms of Life.