Randy Travis Documentary ‘More Life’ Is Coming to Circle Network Soon: Exclusive

The long-awaited Randy Travis documentary is finally arriving. More Life will premiere on Circle Network Feb. 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET, Billboard can exclusively report.

The documentary, which began filming in 2011 as a concert special to honor the 25th anniversary of Travis’s album Storms of Life, captures the ups and downs of the Country Music Hall of Fame member and seven-time Grammy winner’s life and career.

In 2013, as the film was being finalized, Travis was hospitalized with cardiomyopathy and suffered a near-fatal stroke, which left him unable to perform and limited his speech. The documentary not only captures several of the country music legend’s last recorded performances prior to his stroke, but also documents the fierce battle Travis and his wife, Mary, faced to help him regain health. More Life also features Travis in a 2012 performance of “T.I.M.E.” alongside Josh Turner, who appeared on Travis’ 25th anniversary album.

“Though this documentary began as a 25th anniversary special, it quickly pivoted into a chronicled celebration of life’s setups and setbacks, after my massive stroke in 2013,” Travis said via a statement. “Mary and I thank the perseverance and patience of the wonderful team that waited and believed in it until completion … the ones that care and protect the legacy of my music.”

He continued, “With the colorful life I lived and four roller-coaster decades in the music and movie industry, there are infinite stories to tell in a finite timeframe. As I watch and listen to the cadence of kind words, special memories, and well-wishes from friends and colleagues, captured in the documentary, I am reminded of the blessed life God has given me. I appreciate those who gave more love along the way, and the fans that continue to shed more light along my path. There aren’t words that express the gratitude I have for the ones that came along when the day was dim, the future unknown … that gave me More Life.”

Shaun Silva directed and produced More Life; Shane Tarleton and Mike Dupree serve as executive producers along with Tacklebox Films.

“Randy Travis’ light has shined brightly over this town ever since he stepped into the music scene,” said Teresa George, vice president of strategic partnerships at Circle Network. “We are honored to have a part in sharing this inspiring story of his courage, kindness and talent with the world.”

Tarleton, executive vp of artist development at Warner Music Nashville, added, “Randy Travis is the cornerstone of Warner Music Nashville, and we are both honored and humbled to share More Life with the world. We’ve been in production for over a decade on this documentary which shines a light on the passion that still drives one of the most important voices in modern country music history.”

More Life will air following the season two premiere of Upstream With Elizabeth Cook, which features Cook joining Travis and Mary at their Texas home for a day of fishing. Upstream With Elizabeth Cook airs Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET, and is produced by OEG Productions with Martin Fischer as executive producer and Kathryn Russ as director-producer.