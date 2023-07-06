Randy Rogers, Rodney Crowell, Aaron Watson & More Revamp ‘God Blessed Texas’ to Honor Song’s 30th Anniversary

Nearly three decades ago, on July 17, 1993, the group Little Texas released “God Blessed Texas,” what would become one of the band’s signature songs, reaching the top five on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.

The tune, written by the group’s lead guitarist Porter Howell and keyboardist-vocalist Brady Seals, appeared on the group’s second album, Big Time. Tim Rushlow provided lead vocals on the track.

Now, a slate of artists from the Lone Star State are teaming up to celebrate the song’s 30th anniversary by offering a revamped version of the hit. Randy Rogers, Casey Donahew, Josh Abbott, Aaron Watson, Rodney Crowell, Kevin Fowler and Pat Green each contribute their own styles to the revised version of “God Blessed Texas.”

“This song made me proud to be from Texas,” Rogers said in a press release. “I discovered my love for country music right as this song was released, and I watched the video a thousand times. So this is truly a full circle moment for me.”

“Like many other Texans, this song is part of my DNA,” Donahew added. “I wish I had written it. What an honor to be asked to collaborate on the new version. I have toured all 50 states and I can say one thing for certain, God definitely blessed TEXAS!”

The new version of “God Blessed Texas” was recorded at The ER Studio in Nashville with musicians including Mark Matejka, Duane Propes, Corey Wright and Dane Bryant.

The new version will be available Friday, July 14. Until then, check out the original Little Texas classic below: