10 Patriotic Country Songs for Fourth of July

Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at The Frank Erwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Perhaps more than any other genre, country music has been linked with patriotism, for better or for worse, for decades. Attend any number of country concerts, and you’re likely to see an artist pay tribute to members of the American military, or witness audience members waving American flags or chanting “U.S.A.!” at some point during the show. Numerous songs with patriotic or military themes have dotted Billboard‘s country charts over the years. Here, we look at 10 country songs that center on patriotism in various ways, or honoring those who serve.

Toby Keith, “American Soldier”

During the course of his career, Keith has earned hits with many military and patriotic-themed hits, perhaps most notably the post-9/11 song “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American).” But it is perhaps this song that tops the list of Keith’s patriotic song canon, with a clear-eyed look at the daily sacrifices military members make.

Key lyric: “I don’t do it for the money, there’s bills that I can’t pay/I don’t do it for the glory, I just do it anyway”

Billy Ray Cyrus, “Some Gave All”

This 1992 release is also the title track to Cyrus’ smash hit debut album, and honors military members who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Key lyric: “And if you ever think of me, think of all your liberties and recall/Some Gave All”

John Conlee, “They Also Serve”

In this song from his 2004 album Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus, Conlee honors the families of those who are deployed, recognizing the sacrifices that mothers, fathers, children, grandparents and more make when a loved one is on military duty.

Key lyric: “They don’t wear a uniform or carry a gun/ But they’re still in the war”

Trace Adkins, “Arlington”

Sung from the point of view of a fallen soldier laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, this song was inspired by United States Marine Corps corporal Patrick Nixon, who died during battle in 2003.

Key lyric: “And I’m proud to be on this peaceful piece of property/ I’m on sacred ground and I’m in the best of company”

Tim McGraw, “If You’re Reading This”

This 2007 release marks one of McGraw’s most impactful songs, crafted as a letter from a soldier of war to his lover in the event that he was killed in battle. McGraw co-wrote the song with The Warren Brothers’ Brad and Brett Warren.

Key lyric: “So lay me down in that open field out on the edge of town and know my soul is where my momma always prayed that it would go”

The Warren Brothers, “Hey Mr. President”

The Warren Brothers’ Brad and Brett Warren are top-notch songwriters in their own right (see the McGraw track above). However, in their own 2005-released song, penned by illustrious songwriter Tom Douglas, the composition forgoes the chest-thumping, flag-waving imagery so prevalent in perhaps the majority of centering on the concerns of Americans on both sides of the political aisle, in a still-timely message of people who hope for peace and to simply see their children grow up.

Key lyric: “And we pray that we dance at our daughters’ weddings/and our sons grow to fine men, and for peace on our land”

Johnny Cash, “Ragged Old Flag”

In this Cash classic, the American flag bears several of its own triumphant “medals” of survival, from a hole where Washington flew it while crossing the Delaware, or a powder burn during the night Francis Scott Key watched it while writing the lyrics to “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Key lyric: “And she’s getting threadbare and wearing thin, but she’s in good shape for the shape she’s in/’Cause she’s been through the fire before, and I believe she can take a whole lot more”

Brooks & Dunn, “Only in America”

This Brooks & Dunn release from 2001 paints a lyrical picture of a New York City school bus driver looking in the mirror at the students on board, and pondering the myriad of possibilities the future could hold for those youngsters.

Key lyric: “One kid dreams of fame and fortune, one kid helps pay the rent/ One could end up going to prison, one just might be president”

Merle Haggard, “Fightin’ Side of Me”

This Haggard classic was nominated for single of the year and song of the year at the 1970 Country Music Association awards.

Key lyric: “And I don’t mind ’em switchin’ sides and standin’ up for things they believe in”

Lee Greenwood, “God Bless the USA”

Love it or hate it, this is still the song that blasts out of radios across the nation every July 4th. Written and recorded by Greenwood, this 1984 release is filled with national pride, and earned greater renown in the early 1990s during the Gulf War.

Key lyric: “I gladly stand up, next to you and defend her still today/ ‘Cause there ain’t no doubt I love this land, God bless the USA.”