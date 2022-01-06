×
‘The Marfa Tapes’ Documentary From Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jack Ingram Coming to Paramount+

The documentary will premiere exclusively on the ViacomCBS streaming service Paramount+ on Jan. 20.

Jon Randall, Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram
Jon Randall, Miranda Lambert and Jack Ingram perform for the 2021 CMT Music Awards at Cedarwood Weddings in Nashville, Tennessee and broadcast on June 9, 2021. John Shearer/2021 CMT Awards/GI for CMT

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall‘s The Marfa Tapes documentary will premiere exclusively on the ViacomCBS streaming service Paramount+ on Jan. 20.

The project takes viewers inside the making of the three singer-songwriters’ 15-track album The Marfa Tapes, which is nominated for best country album at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

Helmed by director Spencer Peeples, The Marfa Tapes documentary showcases Lambert, Randall and Ingram playing and singing around a campfire under the open skies of tiny Marfa, Texas, as they craft The Marfa Tapes album through a five-day writing and recording session. The documentary also includes interviews and behind-the-scenes footage captured during the making of the album. For over half a decade, Lambert, Randall and Ingram have made trips to Marfa, Texas to write songs and take in the area’s creative inspiration.

Lambert’s longtime co-writers Ingram and Randall previously co-wrote “Tequila Does,” which was first included on Lambert’s 2019 album Wildcard, as well as “Tin Man,” from Lambert’s double album The Weight of These Wings. In September, Randall released his own self-titled project, marking his first solo album in nearly 15 years.

The Marfa Tapes documentary is the latest music special from Paramount+, which previously released Madonna’s Madame X, Kacey Musgraves’ star-crossed, and Oasis Knebworth 1996. Paramount+ is also set to release the upcoming Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett documentary.

Lambert also recently announced that she teamed with the series Queer Eye to release the track “Y’all Means All.” Lambert co-wrote the track with Shane McAnally and Luke Dick, specially for the sixth season of Queer Eye, which premiered Dec. 31 on Netflix.

