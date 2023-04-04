Thomas Rhett, Chris Tomlin, Lady A & More Set for Nashville Concert Honoring Victims of Covenant School Shooting

Many in Nashville’s music community are coming together for a night of music and to stand with The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville where six people, including three children and three staffers, were killed just over a week ago in a school shooting on March 27.

On April 12, Belmont University’s The Fisher Center will host “A Night of Joy Celebrating the Covenant School” to honor the victims and their families as well as the church, staff and first responders, and bring an evening of music, hope and healing. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. CT.

Author/speaker Annie F. Downs will lead the evening, which will also feature performances from Chris Tomlin, Colony House, Dave Barnes, Drew Holcomb, Ellie Holcomb, Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor, Lady A, Matt Kearney, Matt Maher, Natalie Hemby, Sixpence None the Richer, Stephanie and Nathan Chapman, The Warren Brothers, Thomas Rhett, Trent Dabbs and Tyler Hubbard. Also on the bill are Brett Taylor, Luke Laird, Sandra McCracken, Dwan Hill, Jasmine Mullen and Sarah Kroger, with more special guests expected.

The six victims fatally shot by the shooter at Covenant School were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all age 9; Cynthia Peak, age 61; Katherine Koonce, age 60; and Mike Hill, age 61. A 28-year-old suspect was killed during an altercation with police.

Tickets for the event go on sale Wednesday, April 10, at 10 a.m. CT at thefishercenter.com, with all ticket proceeds benefiting The Covenant School.

Previously, artists including Sheryl Crow and Margo Price performed at a vigil for the victims that was held March 29 in downtown Nashville, while Lauren Daigle postponed an album preview party that had been set for March 27 and instead hosted a prayer vigil for the victims of the mass shooting. In addition to the vigils, protests have been held at the Tennessee Capitol building in downtown Nashville, as students and adults pleaded with legislators to enact gun reform in the wake of the shooting.