Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Sampler: Stream It Now

Morgan Wallen has released a trio of new songs for his One Thing at a Time–Sampler project, a teaser of new music he’s been working on.

The new tunes include “Tennessee Fan” (written by Wallen, HARDY, Ashley Gorley and Mark Holman), “One Thing at a Time” (written by Wallen with ERNEST, Gorley and Ryan Vojtesak), and “Days That End in Why” (written by Driver Williams, Blake Pendergrass and John Byron).

“I’m not quite done making this new album, so I’m going to keep making it through the holiday break and early January to chase this inspiration,” Wallen said via a statement. “I promise I won’t wait too long to reveal the album details. To hold you over, I’m dropping three new songs today as a sampler of what I’ve been working on. Can’t wait to take it one night at a time in 2023.”

Wallen previously shared a snippet of “Tennessee Fan” on social media back in October, featuring lyrics about bringing a girl “across the [University of Tennessee] Vols state line” with him. “She was raised Roll Tide ’til the day she died/ But ever since that night she’s been a Tennessee fan,” he sings.

The trio of tracks follow the recent news of Wallen’s upcoming One Night at a Time World Tour, which will play in the United States, Australia and New Zealand. Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman are set to open the concert run, with HARDY and Parker McCollum opening select shows.

The new songs also come as Wallen’s “You Proof” has topped Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart for six (non-consecutive) weeks, while his new single “Thought You Should Know” resides inside the chart’s top 25.

Stream Wallen’s One Thing at a Time–Sampler below.