Morgan Wallen Reschedules Concerts for ‘Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest’

After losing his voice and skipping a concert in Mississippi on the weekend, Morgan Wallen has scratched three most live dates.

Taking to social media, the country star revealed he hasn’t recovered from the issues which forced him to scotch his performance Sunday night (April 23) at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

As a result, he’s postponing a trio of concerts in the week ahead: Michigan (April 27), Illinois (April 28), and Nebraska (April 29).

“Y’all know how important my fans are to me, so I feel horrible about this news,” he explains on his Instagram Stories. “There’s nothing more I want to do than be on stage playing for you guys. But as of today, I’m on doctor-ordered vocal rest, and we have to reschedule this week’s shows.”

New dates are set for June 27 in Grand Rapids, MI; Sept. 8 in Moline, IL, and Sept. 9 in Lincoln, NE, with Wallen’s post assured fans that “all original tickets” would be honored on the rescheduled shows.

“I appreciate and understand everything you do to get to my shows,” Wallen’s social post continues. “So, it would be unfair of me to put on a show that I know will not be 100%. I’m doing everything I can to speed up the process of getting to that 100% mark.”

The singer made history last week when he became the first artist with three songs in the Country Airplay top 10 when “Last Night” jumped to No. 8, right in between “Though You Should Know” at No. 7 and “One Thing at a Time” at No. 9.

His brand of country music is finding fans around the globe. His Billboard Hot 100 leader “Last Night” is the current No. 1 on Australia’s ARIA Chart, his first leader there, and its parent, the Billboard 200 leader One Thing At A Time, has logged time at No. 1 on Australia’s albums chart.

“Last Night” recently gave Wallen his first top 40 in the U.K., a market not recognized as a country music hotbed, with a peak of No. 31.

