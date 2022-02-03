Morgan Wallen Postpones Tour Opening Due to Winter Storm Landon

Morgan Wallen performs live during the Daytime Village at the 2019 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One at the Frank Erwin Center on May 4, 2019 in Austin, Texas.

Hours before Morgan Wallen was set to kick off his Dangerous tour Thursday (Feb. 3) in Evansville, Ind., the country singer has had to postpone the first three dates. Winter Storm Landon, which is wreaking havoc from Texas to Massachusetts, is causing ice storms throughout the Midwest.

On Instagram, Wallen posted that “due to severe and inclement weather in Indiana, Kentucky and throughout the Northeast, I unfortunately have to cancel the shows this weekend.”

In addition to Feb. 3’s show at Ford Center in Evansville, Wallen has rescheduled Feb. 4’s show at the Charleston (W.V.) Coliseum & Convention Center and the Feb. 5 show at PPC Center in Allentown, Pa.

The Live Nation-promoted tour is scheduled to run eight months, and includes stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden Feb. 9-10, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in March, and Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena in September.

The postponement comes a year to the day after TMZ posted a video of the artist using a racial slur. On Feb. 3, 2021, he was dropped from many radio and streaming playlists, his label suspended him, and his booking agency dropped him. However, fans continued to support Wallen, with his just-released album, Dangerous: The Double Album, soaring in sales. It spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and was 2021’s top album, earning more than 3.226 million equivalent albums, according to MRC Data.

The tour is now set to resume Feb. 9 at Madison Square Garden.