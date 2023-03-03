Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Is Here: Stream All 36 Tracks Now

At midnight on Friday (March 3), Morgan Wallen unleashed his massive, 36-track third studio album, One Thing at a Time, via Big Loud/Mercury/Republic.

The new album features a blend of Wallen’s country, alternative and hip-hop influences, and features collaborations with Eric Church on “Man Made a Bar,” HARDY on “In The Bible,” and ERNEST on “Cowgirls.” Elsewhere, he interpolates The Allman Brothers’ “Midnight Rider” on “Everything I Love,” and interpolates Young Thug’s “Lifestyle” on “180 (Lifestyle).”

Explore Explore Morgan Wallen See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows,” Wallen said via a press release. “It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist – country, alternative and hip-hop. There are 36 songs on this album because we just kept exploring with fresh lyrics, music and production ideas and these are the songs that felt right to me. It was a blast to create, and I was so grateful to be back in the studio to lay this out for my fans.”

One Thing at a Time follows Wallen’s 2018 debut album If I Know Me, and seems poised to possibly dethrone the current No. 1 on the Billboard top country albums chart–Wallen’s own album, Dangerous: The Double Album, which has totaled 96 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s top country albums chart since its release in January 2021. Last year, the album broke the record for the most weeks spent in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 among albums by a solo artist. Meanwhile, two songs from One Thing at a Time are already atop the Billboard country charts: Wallen tops Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart with “Thought You Should Know” and the Hot Country Songs chart with “Last Night.”

Wallen added, “I just try to tell it how it is – the good, the bad, the love, the heartbreak. That’s all I know how to do,” says Wallen. “My hope is that this album makes my fans proud; makes ’em laugh, smirk, cry, and think – just like it did for me.”

To celebrate the album’s release, Wallen will headline a free show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday, March 3.

Stream One Thing at a Time below.