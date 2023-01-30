Morgan Wallen Announces 36-Track New Album ‘One Thing at a Time’

Morgan Wallen‘s third album is officially on the way. The country star took to his socials on Monday (Jan. 30) to spread the news about his genre-blending upcoming LP, One Thing at a Time.

Wallen revealed that the album, which contains a whopping 36 tracks — including two songs with features from HARDY and ERNEST — will be released via Big Loud / Mercury / Republic Records on March 3. The announcement also featured the album’s cover art — a photo of him posing in front of his grandmother’s home in Sneedville, Tenn. — and the album’s track list. To celebrate, Wallen will be dropping “Last Night,” “Everything I Love” and “I Wrote the Book” from the album on Monday night. Fans can pre-order the album now.

“This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows,” the country singer shared in a press release. “It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist – country, alternative and hip-hop. There are 36 songs on this album because we just kept exploring with fresh lyrics, music and production ideas and these are the songs that felt right to me. It was a blast to create, and I was so grateful to be back in the studio to lay this out for my fans.”

“I just try to tell it how it is – the good, the bad, the love, the heartbreak. That’s all I know how to do,” Wallen added. “My hope is that this album makes my fans proud; makes ‘em laugh, smirk, cry, and think – just like it did for me.”

One Thing at a Time is the follow-up to 2021’s Dangerous: The Double Album, which spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 and a whopping 92 weeks (so far) atop the Top Country Albums chart. This will be Wallen’s first full-length project since he was caught on video saying the N-word in February 2021 and was temporarily suspended by his label and had his music pulled from streaming playlists and radio. He has since apologized and returned to perform (and pick up prizes) at awards shows and hit the road again after a hiatus from touring.

