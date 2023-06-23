Morgan Wallen, Lil Durk Team Up for ‘Stand By Me’ During Wrigley Field Concert

Morgan Wallen surprised the audience on Thursday (June 22) during the first evening of a two-night, headlining run at Chicago’s Wrigley Field as part of his One Night at a Time World Tour.

Wallen welcomed his friend and rapper Lil Durk to the stage for a performance of their recent collaboration, “Stand By Me,” which was featured on Lil Durk’s album Almost Healed, which released May 26. The moment was special, given that Chicago is Lil Durk’s hometown.

“This is where I usually step off stage and take a little break, but I’ve got a good buddy in town…he is one of Chicago’s own,” Wallen told the crowd. “Y’all make some noise for my brother Lil Durk!” The crowd obliged, screaming loudly as Lil Durk joined Wallen center stage, trading lines on the song and waving to the crowd. As the song closed, the two artists hugged and thanked the crowd for their support.

The Tennessee singer and Chicago rapper have collaborated before, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in 2021 with “Broadway Girls.” With that accolade, Wallen became the fourth artist to claim a chart-topping songs on both Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

The show comes as Wallen returns to the road following six weeks of doctor-advised vocal rest. Meanwhile, Wallen extends his run at the pinnacle of the Billboard Country Airplay chart, earning eight weeks atop the chart with his song “Last Night.” His album One Thing at a Time has spent 13 weeks atop the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.