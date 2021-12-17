Morgan Wallen and Lil Durk Drop Country Drill Ode to Untrustworthy Women ‘Broadway Girls’

Morgan Wallen and Lil Durk dropped the cross-genre country drill collaboration “Broadway Girls” on Friday morning (Dec. 17). The twangy tune with a subtle, stripped-down trap beat blends Wallen’s pleading vocals with Durk’s double-time rhymes in a song about the kind of women (“girls,” in the track’s parlance) who you just can’t trust.

“I met her down at Aldean’s/ She said she that saw me walkin’ in about a mile away/ Bean just had to take her phone/ And that just took her smile away/ She said I’m too drunk and crazy/ She don’t like the way I dance/ I said ‘You don’t have to join in,'” Wallen drawls on the opening verse before dipping into the chorus about avoiding getting tripped up in love.

“Now there’s two things that you’re gonna find out/ They don’t love you and they only love you right now,” Wallen croons on the chorus. “If I was smarter I’d stayed my a– at home/ And leave them Broadway girls alone.”

Durk drops into on the second verse with his quick-time rhymes extending the theme of untrustworthy women. “The town just told me, ‘Don’t trust ’em’/ Broadway girl’s a trap/ They on me, they tryna finesse me/ They see me with Morgan and know that I rap/ My horse is Porsches, tellin’ me on/ I jump on a horse/ she get on the back,” he raps on the track with the artist he referred to as “my dawg” in a post promoting the song.

The unexpected collaboration between Wallen — the white country artist who was embroiled in controversy earlier this year when a used a racist slur in a video that leaked in February — and Durk, a Black rapper from Chicago, dropped just as Wallen returned to the top 10 of the weekly Hot Country Songs survey thanks to his single “Sand in My Boots” rising from No. 11 to No. 8 on the list dated Dec. 18.

The song’s release comes as Wallen’s bookings and radio play have ticked up 10 months after his N-word incident was caught on tape, a situation Wallen discussed in July on Good Morning America with host Michael Strahan. “I was around some of my friends, and we we say dumb stuff together,” Wallen told GMA. “And it was — in our minds, it’s playful … that sounds ignorant, but it — that’s really where it came from … and it’s wrong.”

The leaked video resulted in Wallen’s music getting pulled from radio and streaming, as well as his suspension from his label and pulled invites to a number of major awards shows.

Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album was recently named 2021’s year-end No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. The set was released in January, debuted atop the weekly Billboard 200 chart dated Jan. 23, and spent 10 weeks atop the list in 2021.

Listen to “Broadway Girls” below.