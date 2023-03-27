Morgan Wallen Hit By Thrown Drink During Melbourne Show, Asks Security to Boot Fan

Morgan Wallen kept his cool when someone in the audience at Saturday night’s (March 25) show at Melbourne, Australia’s Rod Laver Arena chucked a full cup of liquid at him on stage, narrowly missing a direct hit on the country star while he was singing “Everything I Love” from his Billboard 200 #1 double album One Thing at a Time.

In video posted on TikTok by a fan who attended the show, Morgan looks irritated at the attempt to interrupt his show by launching the cup, with a few droplets hitting him, but the majority, and the cup, avoiding a direct hit. In fan Chloe Donovan’s video of the incident, Wallen doesn’t miss a beat and keeps singing, but looks in the direction of the liquid launcher and gives them a sideways glance.

In a follow-up clip, Wallen stops the music and stares at the area where the cup came from while the crowd shouts “kick them out! kick them out!” Wallen, pointing, says, “Go ahead. One of y’all own up to it or I’m gonna kick your whole f—in’ group out. One of y’all go ahead and say ‘I did it.’ All right, kick that kid out of here then.”

A spokesperson for Wallen confirmed that a cup of liquid was thrown on stage and that the person who tossed it was removed from the venue.

Meanwhile, One Thing at aTime will notch its third straight week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart (dated April 1) after earning 209,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending March 23. It debuted at No. 1 with 501,000 units, then tallied 259,000 in its second frame.

Check out Donovan’s video of the incident below.