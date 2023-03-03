Morgan Wallen Performs at His Former High School, Donates $35K to Its Sports & Performing Arts Programs

Morgan Wallen celebrated his new album, One Thing at a Time, by returning to his high school, Gibbs High School in Knoxville, Tenn.

On Thursday morning (March 2), he showed up unannounced and surprised the senior class with a special invitation to a concert that evening. The students gathered on the school’s baseball field and enjoyed a concert from Wallen, which featured several songs from his new album, including “Keith Whitley,” “Last Night,” “All Your Reasons” and many of his country radio hits, such as “Thought You Should Know,” “You Proof” and “More Than My Hometown.”

Courtesy of Spotify, the students also enjoyed several of the country star’s favorite concessions, as well as a photo booth that transformed snaps into exclusive baseball cards.

Wallen also presented the Gibbs High School principal with a check for $35,000 from the Morgan Wallen Foundation. The funds will go toward the school’s performing arts and sports programs, including the purchase of instruments for the choral and band department, as well as equipment for the sports department.

“I love this place, and am having so many different feelings that I didn’t know I was gonna feel,” Wallen, who played baseball on the field when he attended the high school, said via a statement. “At one point today, me and my dad and my son were out there on the field and it just kinda made sense and I’m really so proud to be from here.”

Wallen isn’t the only notable country music alumnus from Gibbs: Kenny Chesney also attended the high school.

The 36-track One Thing at a Time album features collaborations with Eric Church (“Man Made a Bar”), HARDY (“In the Bible”), and ERNEST (“Cowgirls”).