Morgan Wallen Back on Stage After Giving Fans Health Update: ‘I’m Doing A Lot Better’

Morgan Wallen gave fans an update on his health status before Thursday night’s (May 4) show at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL one week after his last-minute concert cancellation angered fans when the singer canceled right before his headlining gig in Oxford, Mississippi.

“What’s up, everybody? I just wanted to let you know I am in Jacksonville, we are going to play a show tonight — and all weekend. I wouldn’t say I’m 100% but I’m doing a lot better,” Wallen said in an Instagram Story filmed at the venue according to People.

He then addressed the approximately 60,000 fans who’d gathered for his headlining show at Oxford, MS’s Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on April 23 who were left distraught after it was announced that Wallen would not be performing that night after openers HARDY, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman had already played their sets.

“And to everyone in Oxford, I just wanted to reiterate how sorry I am for the way that went down,” he added. “I thought I was going to be good to go and I just wasn’t. We’re working on a rescheduled date — we are close to having a rescheduled date, I just don’t have the exact one yet. So as soon as I do, I’ll let you know. I appreciate you all and I can’t wait to get out onstage tonight. Love you all, thanks for all the support always. God bless you — see you soon.”

Wallen’s post came after fans at the Oxford show found out that the singer would not be performing just moments before his set was slated to begin. “Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight,” read a message on screens flanking the each side of the stadium stage. “Therefore, tonight’s show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits.”

After rumors circulated about the cause of the cancelation, Big Loud CEO Seth England shared a statement from event security company Best Crowd Management on April 25 that read, “A hired employee of BEST Crowd Management made false claims as it related to last night’s Morgan Wallen concert and we do not stand behind the detail in his statement. Please refer to Morgan’s social media pages for details.”

The statement came in reaction to a TikTok video of a security guard at Vaught Hemingway Stadium suggesting the real reason for the last-minute cancellation was that Wallen had been too drunk to perform.

England added his own statement, writing, “Thank you @bestcrowdmanagement for correcting your employee, who made up an entire story that was nowhere close to true. Every detail was false. Laughable what some people will just say for a reaction.” He concluded, “Don’t Believe Everything You Read.”

Wallen later rescheduled additional shows in Michigan, Illinois and Nebraska and told fans on social media, “Y’all know how important my fans are to me, so I feel horrible about this news. There’s nothing more I want to do than be onstage playing for you guys. But as of today, I’m on doctor-ordered vocal rest and we have to reschedule this week’s shows. I appreciate and understand everything you do to get to my shows, so it would be unfair of me to put on a show that I know will not be 100%. I’m doing everything I can to speed up the process of getting to that mark 100%–MW.”