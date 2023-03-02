Morgan Wallen Is Doing a Free Nashville Pop-Up Show to Celebrate His Album Release

Morgan Wallen is ready to enter into his “MW3” era with the upcoming release of his third studio album, One Thing at a Time, on Friday, March 3.

He’ll celebrate with about 20,000 of his fans at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, having just announced a free pop-up show in Nashville, set for the same day as his album release.

“I’m gonna do acoustic… everyone’s asking me why I’m not doing a Tennessee show. I’m doing one now,” Wallen shared with fans via social media.

Fans can reserve tickets only in person at downtown Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and it’s capped at two tickets per person. The in-the-round show kicks-off Friday night at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.

The Bridgestone show will also mark a triumphant homecoming for Wallen, who on his 2022 Dangerous Tour sold-out three consecutive shows at the venue. As he gears up for One Thing at a Time (out via/Republic/Mercury), Dangerous: The Double Album still resides in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, more than 100 weeks after its release.

Wallen also recently topped all five Billboard country charts simultaneously — the first time an artist has done so since 2019, and making him one of only three artists who have earned that distinction (the other two being Luke Combs and Kane Brown).

Wallen has released nine songs so far from the 36-track One Thing at a Time project, which he created with producer Joey Moi.

The “You Proof” singer previously told Billboard that they spent four months in the studio crafting the album, and that while they did not intend to surpass the 30 songs found on Dangerous, “the songs just kind of naturally came in.”

“It seemed like the more we cut, the more songs would show up,” Moi added. “So it just kept piling up.” He noted that at one point, they cut the track list down from 42 songs.

The new album combines Wallen’s sphere of influences, from country, alternative and hip-hop. The album is also a family affair, featuring the country star’s younger sister Ashlyne on harmonies on the song “Outlook.”

“We’ve always been super, super tight,” Wallen said. “We grew up in church singing hymns and stuff and learning how to harmonize with each other and sing three-part harmony.”

Watch his message about his free show below: