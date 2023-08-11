Morgan Wallen Teams With MLB, Habitat for Humanity for Nashville Baseball Park Renovation

Through his Morgan Wallen Foundation, the “Last Night” hitmaker — along with the Major League Baseball & MLB Players Association Youth Development Foundation and other local donors — teamed with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville to help revitalize the Parkwood Community Club baseball and softball complex in North Nashville.

The Morgan Wallen Foundation has donated $500,000, with the MLB-MLBPA YDF donating the same amount, for a total of $1 million donated toward revitalization efforts. Other donors include the Speer Foundation, Airbnb, Nashville Sounds baseball and Wallen’s booking agency, the Neal Agency.

Wallen grew up playing baseball as a child and had hoped to pursue a career in baseball, until an injury sidelined those aspirations and he set his sights on a music career instead.

“I started the Morgan Wallen Foundation to support youth in two areas – sports and music,” Wallen said via a statement. “When I heard about Parkwood, right here in Nashville, I knew I wanted to help. Every child deserves a chance to play ball and be part of a team, and I truly appreciate this opportunity to be part of Parkwood’s next inning. I can’t wait to come back out here and see the park once it has been renovated.”

“In visiting the historic fields, I instantly felt the significance of Parkwood to Nashville’s baseball and softball community,” said Jean Lee Batrus, Executive Director, MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation, via statement. “These sports have the power to strengthen lives and communities. YDF is thrilled to team up with Habitat for Humanity and other partnering organizations who are equally passionate about empowering youth access to baseball and softball.”

“The Nashville Sounds utilize the power of baseball to positively impact our community,” added Adam English, General Manager, Nashville Sounds. “Through our participation in “The Nine” program, this project is a great way for us to make an impact in giving all kids access to the best baseball facilities possible. My hope is that renovating these fields will yield a new generation of great ball players in Nashville, just like six-time MLB All-Star Mookie Betts.”

The contributions will support a larger fundraising goal aimed at creating a 59-acre park, as well as providing homes for 26 Habitat for Humanity homes in District 2.

The MLB-MLBPA YDF is a joint initiative by Major League Baseball and the Players Association to support efforts that aid in improving the caliber, effectiveness and availability of amateur baseball and softball programs across the United States and globally.