Morgan Wallen’s Face Says It All After Onstage Fall in Kentucky

The moment was captured by a fan, who shared the video to TikTok.

Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 23, 2022 in Las Vegas. Kevin Winter/GI for iHeartRadio

Morgan Wallen laughed off what could have been an embarrassing situation during his show in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday night (April 20), after he took a tumble onstage.

Morgan Wallen

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

In a video shared by a fan on TikTok, the country star is seen walking around the stage at the KFC Yum Center performing his 2020 Diplo collaboration, “Heartless,” before the fog clouding his view causes him to trip and fall. He quickly gets back up, before stumbling again.

Once he steadies himself, Wallen smiles at fans in the front row and makes a hilarious cringe face, making light of the situation.

@wadepoor

That face made right after 😬😂💀@morganwallen #morganwallenfall #fyp #morganwallen #louisville #kfcyumcenter #fypシ #foryou #morganwallentiktok #morganwallenmusic

♬ original sound – Wade

Wallen has had a successful year following the release of his third studio album, One Thing at a Time, in March. The album is spending its sixth week atop the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart. The last album by a male act to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 was Wallen’s own Dangerous, which spent 10 weeks in total atop the chart — all from its debut week (Jan. 23-March 27, 2021).

The album’s hit single, “Last Night” simultaneously helms the Hot 100 (dated April 22) for a third week and the Hot Country Songs chart for a 10th week.

