Morgan Wallen Meets With Idaho Murder Victim’s Family During His San Diego Concert

Morgan Wallen is helping one family on their healing journey, after four University of Idaho students were found murdered last year in a home not far from the university’s campus. A suspect was ultimately arrested and charged in the incident.

Stacy Chapin, the mother of one of the four slain students, 20-year-old Washington native Ethan Chapin, shared on Instagram how Wallen’s song “Thought You Should Know” was a special song for the mother and son.

“On Mother’s Day 2022, Ethan sent me the best text about how @morganwallen had written a song for his mom @lesliwallen and how that could be our song. It was a very touching moment between us. I listen to ‘I Thought You Should Know’ all the time,” Chapin wrote in an Instagram post. “Thought You Should Know” was written by Wallen with Miranda Lambert and Nicolle Galyon and included on Wallen’s current album One Thing at a Time.

The story made its way to Wallen’s team, who reached out to Chapin and her family to offer them tickets to Wallen’s show in San Diego on July 15, as well as a meet and greet with the singer. A dozen of the late Chapin’s family and friends attended the show and meet-and-greet, and according to a rep for Wallen, the singer-songwriter spent about half an hour with the family, listening as they shared stories of Ethan and taking photos with them. Wallen’s mother Lesli also flew in to meet with the family.

In the Instagram post, which features a photo of Wallen with the family, Chapin’s mother called the meeting “an incredibly bittersweet full-circle moment. Truthfully, the show would have been enough. We were all over the moon.”

Making the moment even more heartening, the Morgan Wallen Foundation made a donation to the Ethan’s Smile Foundation, which was set up to honor Ethan’s life and funds education scholarships for students.

“It was one of the kindest gestures in my life,” Chapin said in the Instagram post. “I still cannot believe it happened, and it isn’t easy to recognize it all came at a massive cost to our family. Morgan, thank you for everything.”

