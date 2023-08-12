Morgan Wallen Trades in Famous Mullet for Newly Shaved Head & His Fans Have Strong Opinions

Morgan Wallen debuted a brand new look at his Ohio concert on Friday (Aug. 11).

The 30-year-old country music superstar surprised fans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus by walking onstage without his signature mullet hairstyle. Instead, the “Last Night” singer wore a red baseball cap with a completely bald head peeking underneath, along with a freshly shaved face.

“Before we get any further, I didn’t like my long hair anymore, so I shaved it off,” Wallen told concertgoers in a fan-captured video on TikTok.

The bold transformation is drawing mixed reactions from fans on social media.

“Morgan Wallen shaved his mullet. No, I’m not okay and need 3-5 business days to process. Prayers welcomed,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Alright, I didn’t care for Morgan Wallen’s mullet, but bald ain’t it baby,” another person added.

A different observer agreed, commenting on X, “Hey @MorganWallen why’d you do us dirty. Lookin like a cue ball and took that beautiful mullet away from us. I SCREAMED and I’m HEARTBROKEN.”

But some fans are embracing Wallen’s hairless look.

“After @MorganWallen chopped off that mullet, bet there’s a mile long line at every barber in Nashville today. Looking sharp bud,” one person wrote on X.

Another added, “Yes, his mullet is gone, BUT he’s still sexy as hell. Look at that face, that smile, and …..that voice! Yup! Still sexy @Morganwallen You do you baby!”

Wallen is currently touring North American in support of third album, One Thing At a Time, which spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He’s also enjoying success with his hit single “Last Night,” which has spent 15 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

See more reactions to Wallen’s shaved head on X below.

People losing their minds over Morgan Wallen losing the mullet as if SHORT HAIRED MW ISNT BETTER. 😍 pic.twitter.com/2ylvi72GpT — Jessica (@Jessca05) August 12, 2023

Waking up and seeing Morgan wallen shaved his mullet off was not on my 2023 bingo card #MorganWallen #mydreamhasdied — jess (@bigtiddybookie) August 12, 2023

Morgan wallen shaved his mullet right before I’m going to see him. I am unwell. — Lyss 🍓 (@lochLysMonster) August 12, 2023

MORGAN WALLEN SHAVED HIS MULLET!!?? pic.twitter.com/gh3dP2hZ42 — 𝓖𝓻𝓪𝓬𝓮𝔂 (@gracey_graceee) August 12, 2023

Morgan wallen cutting off that mullet was the right decision — maleny (@maleny_alvarado) August 12, 2023

Honestly, it’s too hot outside for a mullet. I’m here for it @MorganWallen — Jordan (@jaward11) August 12, 2023