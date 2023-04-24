×
Morgan Wallen Cancels Mississippi Show After Losing Voice

Thousands of fans were already in Vaught Hemingway Stadium when they were informed the show was off.

Morgan Wallen 2023
Morgan Wallen Ryan Smith

Morgan Wallen fans had already entered Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Sunday night (April 23) when they were unexpectedly informed that the country singer would not be able to perform. According to WTVA, video boards inside the Ole Miss football stadium displayed a message informing attendees that Wallen had lost his voice and would be unable to play his show.

WLBT reported that the message on screens read: “Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight’s show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonight’s event will be available at point of purchase.” The news came after a number of fans had already entered the stadium, including a number who posted pictures in which they eagerly awaited Wallen taking the stage.

The surprise cancellation came one night after Wallen played a show at the same stadium on Saturday night, the first major concert in the venue’s history. It reportedly also left some attendees who sat through the opening acts feeling aggrieved, with a number venting their anger on social media. “Completely disappointed in @MorganWallen!!” wrote one. “Been sitting in this stadium for 3 hrs and he just announced the show is cancelled!!! COMPLETE BULLS–T!!!”

At press time it did not appear that Wallen had posted about the cancellation of the show on his social media accounts. The scotched gig came just days after Wallen laughed off an onstage tumble during his Thursday night gig in Louisville, KY, when fog effects clouded his view and caused him to trip and fall.

The singer made history last week when he became the first artist with three songs in the Country Airplay top 10 when “Last Night” jumped to No. 8, right in between “Though You Should Know” at No. 7 and “One Thing at a Time” at No. 9.

