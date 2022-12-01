Morgan Wallen Is Taking the World One Night at a Time for 2023 Tour

Fresh off his 55-city Dangerous Tour, Morgan Wallen is set to launch a massive new tour in 2023, the country star announced Thursday (Dec. 1). His One Night at a Time World Tour, produced by Live Nation in North America and Frontier Touring for Australia/New Zealand, launches March 15 with concerts in New Zealand and Australia. The trek will return to the United States for a run of shows beginning April 15 at Milwaukee’s American Family Field, and wraps Oct. 7 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash.

Wallen will welcome several openers for various shows on the tour, including HARDY, ERNEST, Bailey Zimmerman and Parker McCollum. The U.S. leg of the tour includes stops at Boston’s Fenway Park, Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, St, Louis’ Busch Stadium and Detroit’s Ford Field.

“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the Dangerous Tour. I had the time of my life, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am that my fans connected with the Dangerous album the way they did,” Wallen said via a statement. “I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off, but the truth is, I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have. It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”

Wallen also announced that he will release a three-song sampler as a teaser for the new music he’s been working on in the studio. One Thing at a Time — Sampler is made of the tracks “One Thing at a Time,” “Tennessee Fan,” and “Days That End in Why.”

“I’m not quite done making this new album, so I’m going to keep making it through the holiday break and early January to chase this inspiration,” Wallen said in a statement. “I promise I won’t wait too long to reveal the album details. To hold you over, I’m dropping three new songs today as a sampler of what I’ve been working on. Can’t wait to take it one night at a time in 2023.”



As with his Dangerous Tour, $3 of every ticket sold for his upcoming U.S. shows will benefit the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which has supported organizations including Greater Good Music, Children Are People, the Salvation Army and the National Museum of African American Music.

There are no official pre-sales in the U.S. for the tour.

Morgan Wallen’s 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour U.S. Dates:

Sat, April 15 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field*#

Thurs, April 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Sat, April 22 Oxford, MS Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*# ^ ON SALE FRIDAY, 12/16

Thurs, April 27 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Fri, April 28 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena

Sat, April 29 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Thurs, May 4 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Fri, May 5 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat, May 6 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thurs, May 18 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium*

Sat, May 20 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium*$

Wed, May 24 Austin, TX Moody Center

Fri, May 26 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park*#

Fri, June 2 Atlanta, GA Truist Park*$

Sat, June 3 Panama City Beach, FL Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam^

Fri, June 9 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat, June 10 Myrtle Beach, SC Carolina Country Music Fest^

Thurs, June 15 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park*#

Sat, June 17 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park*#

Fri, June 23 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field*$

Fri, June 30 Detroit, MI Ford Field*#

Fri, July 7 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium*$

Sat, July 15 San Diego, CA Petco Park*#

Thurs, July 20 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field*#

Sat, July 22 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium*#

Thurs, Aug 3 Detroit Lakes, MN WE Fest^

Sat, Aug 12 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium*#

Fri, Aug 18 Boston, MA Fenway Park*$

Sat, Aug 26 Washington, DC Nationals Park*$

Sat, Oct 7 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Morgan Wallen 2023 International Tour Dates:

Wed, March 15 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena #

Sun, March 19 Ipswich, QLD CMC Rocks ^

Tues, March 21 Sydney, NSW Qudos Bank Arena #

Fri, March 24 Melbourne, VIC Rod Laver Arena #

Sat, Aug 5 Camrose, AB Big Valley Jamboree^

Sat, Sept 16 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Mon, Sept 18 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

Thurs, Sept 21 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

Fri, Sept 22 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

Sat, Sept 23 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Thurs, Sept 28 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

Fri, Sept 29 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

Sat, Sept 30 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Wed, Oct 4 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

*Stadium dates

^Festival dates

#HARDY

$Parker McCollum

ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman on all dates