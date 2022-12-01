×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Morgan Wallen Is Taking the World One Night at a Time for 2023 Tour

In addition to announcing a global trek, the country star is releasing three songs tonight.

Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen performs on September 16, 2022 in Toronto, ON during his 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour. David Lehr

Fresh off his 55-city Dangerous Tour, Morgan Wallen is set to launch a massive new tour in 2023, the country star announced Thursday (Dec. 1). His One Night at a Time World Tour, produced by Live Nation in North America and Frontier Touring for Australia/New Zealand, launches March 15 with concerts in New Zealand and Australia. The trek will return to the United States for a run of shows beginning April 15 at Milwaukee’s American Family Field, and wraps Oct. 7 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash.

Wallen will welcome several openers for various shows on the tour, including HARDY, ERNEST, Bailey Zimmerman and Parker McCollum. The U.S. leg of the tour includes stops at Boston’s Fenway Park, Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, St, Louis’ Busch Stadium and Detroit’s Ford Field.

Related

ENCANTO

Here Are YouTube’s Top Songs of 2022

“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the Dangerous Tour. I had the time of my life, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am that my fans connected with the Dangerous album the way they did,” Wallen said via a statement. “I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off, but the truth is, I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have. It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”

Wallen also announced that he will release a three-song sampler as a teaser for the new music he’s been working on in the studio. One Thing at a Time — Sampler is made of the tracks “One Thing at a Time,” “Tennessee Fan,” and “Days That End in Why.”

“I’m not quite done making this new album, so I’m going to keep making it through the holiday break and early January to chase this inspiration,” Wallen said in a statement. “I promise I won’t wait too long to reveal the album details. To hold you over, I’m dropping three new songs today as a sampler of what I’ve been working on. Can’t wait to take it one night at a time in 2023.”
 
As with his Dangerous Tour, $3 of every ticket sold for his upcoming U.S. shows will benefit the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which has supported organizations including Greater Good Music, Children Are People, the Salvation Army and the National Museum of African American Music.

There are no official pre-sales in the U.S. for the tour.

Morgan Wallen’s 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour U.S. Dates:

  • Sat, April 15                 Milwaukee, WI                      American Family Field*#
  • Thurs, April 20             Louisville, KY                       KFC Yum! Center
  • Sat, April 22                 Oxford, MS                            Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*# ^ ON SALE FRIDAY, 12/16
  • Thurs, April 27             Grand Rapids, MI                   Van Andel Arena
  • Fri, April 28                  Moline, IL                               Vibrant Arena
  • Sat, April 29                 Lincoln, NE                             Pinnacle Bank Arena
  • Thurs, May 4                Jacksonville, FL                      VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
  • Fri, May 5                    West Palm Beach, FL              iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
  • Sat, May 6                    Tampa, FL                               MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Thurs, May 18              Hershey, PA                            Hersheypark Stadium*
  • Sat, May 20                  East Rutherford, NJ                MetLife Stadium*$
  • Wed, May 24                Austin, TX                              Moody Center
  • Fri, May 26                   Houston, TX                          Minute Maid Park*#
  • Fri, June 2                     Atlanta, GA                            Truist Park*$
  • Sat, June 3                    Panama City Beach, FL          Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam^
  • Fri, June 9                     Virginia Beach, VA                Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
  • Sat, June 10                  Myrtle Beach, SC                   Carolina Country Music Fest^
  • Thurs, June 15              Pittsburgh, PA                         PNC Park*#
  • Sat, June 17                   Philadelphia, PA                    Citizens Bank Park*#
  • Fri, June 23                   Chicago, IL                            Wrigley Field*$
  • Fri, June 30                   Detroit, MI                             Ford Field*#
  • Fri, July 7                     St. Louis, MO                         Busch Stadium*$
  • Sat, July 15                   San Diego, CA                       Petco Park*#
  • Thurs, July 20               Phoenix, AZ                           Chase Field*#
  • Sat, July 22                   Los Angeles, CA                    SoFi Stadium*#
  • Thurs, Aug 3                 Detroit Lakes, MN                WE Fest^
  • Sat, Aug 12                   Columbus, OH                       Ohio Stadium*#
  • Fri, Aug 18                   Boston, MA                            Fenway Park*$
  • Sat, Aug 26                   Washington, DC                    Nationals Park*$
  • Sat, Oct 7                     Tacoma, WA                           Tacoma Dome

Morgan Wallen 2023 International Tour Dates:

  • Wed, March 15             Auckland, NZ                        Spark Arena #
  • Sun, March 19              Ipswich, QLD                        CMC Rocks ^     
  • Tues, March 21             Sydney, NSW                        Qudos Bank Arena #
  • Fri, March 24                Melbourne, VIC                     Rod Laver Arena #
  • Sat, Aug 5                     Camrose, AB                          Big Valley Jamboree^
  • Sat, Sept 16                  Toronto, ON                            Budweiser Stage
  • Mon, Sept 18                London, ON                            Budweiser Gardens
  • Thurs, Sept 21              Ottawa, ON                             Canadian Tire Centre
  • Fri, Sept 22                   Quebec City, QC                    Videotron Centre
  • Sat, Sept 23                  Montreal, QC                          Bell Centre
  • Thurs, Sept 28              Winnipeg, MB                        Canada Life Centre
  • Fri, Sept 29                   Saskatoon, SK                        SaskTel Centre
  • Sat, Sept 30                  Calgary, AB                            Scotiabank Saddledome
  • Wed, Oct 4                   Vancouver, BC                        Rogers Arena

*Stadium dates
^Festival dates
#HARDY
$Parker McCollum
ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman on all dates

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad