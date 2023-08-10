Morgan Wade Gets ‘Real Housewives’ Star Kyle Richards to ‘Fall In Love With Me’ in Steamy New Video: Watch

What happens when you mix a country singer, a reality TV star and a whirlwind of dating rumors? Turns out you get a pretty steamy music video.

On Thursday (Aug. 10), Morgan Wade shared her new music video for “Fall in Love With Me,” starring Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards as her romantic interest. The video follows Wade as she moves into a house next door to Richards’ character, and the pair immediately begin having alluring thoughts about one another; whether its joint bubble baths, feeding one another various fruits, or nearly kissing while washing their cars, things get very sapphic very quickly.

While the clip implies that most of the steamy scenes were part of a dream Wade’s character was having, the end shows Richards arriving at her door, flowers in hand. “Make you hit your knees, pull out that ring/ Gonna make you fall in love with me,” Wade sings.

In a teaser for the video posted last week, the duo said they wanted to “troll the trolls” after fans of RHOBH speculated that Richards and Wade were romantically involved after the former announced her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky. Neither Wade nor Richards have publicly come out as queer.

“I’ve done several music videos and every time there’s someone in it, they always assume we’re dating or something’s going on,” Wade said in the clip. “If you go on the Internet, you’ll see people are obsessed with us being friends … the Internet’s gonna be poppin’ off about this one, I’m sure.”

Check out the full music video for Wade’s “Fall in Love With Me” above.