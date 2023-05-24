Morgan Wade Reveals She Will Have a Double Mastectomy As a Preventative Measure

“Wilder Days” hitmaker Morgan Wade will undergo a double mastectomy as a preventative measure in November, she has shared. Wade discussed the decision with Page Six.

“My mom had it, and my little cousin is going to get it, but I’ll be fine,” said Wade, who had been diagnosed with a mutation in the RAD51D gene. She also noted that she received the news of the gene mutation while on tour in Europe last year.

On a lighter note, she added, “I’m feeling fine, I’m just pissed I won’t be able to work out because I really like working out. That’s my only qualm about it.”

According to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the RAD51D gene normally works to prevent cancer, though a mutation can cause the gene to stop working correctly. Inheriting a mutated variant of the gene can lead to increased risk of certain cancers, including breast cancer and ovarian cancer.

“Women with a RAD51D mutation have about a 10-20 percent lifetime risk for ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer (these three cancers and their risks are related and are often referred to together as ovarian cancer),” Wade added in a social media post. “Women with a RAD51D mutation have about a 20-40 percent lifetime risk for breast cancer with a tendency for triple-negative breast cancer.”

On Aug. 25, Wade will release her new album Psychopath, on Sony Music Nashville, the follow-up to her breakthrough project, Reckless. On the new 13-song project, Wade reunites with her Reckless producer Sadler Vaden.

“Regardless of what people say about Psychopath, I’m proud because I feel like it showcases where I’m at with my sophomore album,” Wade previously said via a press release. “I have no choice but to be authentic. And I have to feel what I feel. And right now, I’m really feeling the music.”

Read Wade’s message about her decision to have a preventative double mastectomy below: