Shania Twain, Martina McBride & Tanya Tucker to Guest-Star on Fox’s Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’

The upcoming country music-focused Fox musical drama Monarch stars singer/actor Trace Adkins, but he’s not the only country music entertainer who will be featured in the upcoming series. Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker will also guest star throughout the first season of the series.

Monarch also stars Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon, as well as Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel. The series debuts with a two-night event beginning Sunday, Sept. 11, before continuing in its time-period premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Monarch focuses on America’s “first family of country music,” the Romans. Country music star Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon) and her husband Albie (Adkins) have built a legacy in the music industry. But when that legacy is threatened, fellow family member Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) is determined to keep the family’s “authentic” reputation intact, as she continues her own ascent into the country music spotlight.

Monarch is fully owned and produced by Fox Entertainment. Screenwriter Melissa London Hilfers serves as creator, writer and executive producer. Jon Harmon Feldman (Designated Survivor) serves as executive producer and showrunner. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady (The Jackal Group), Michael Rauch (Instinct, Royal Pains) and top music manager Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment) — whose client roster includes such artists as Kacey Musgraves, Faith Hill, Little Big Town and the estates of Johnny and June Carter Cash — also serve as executive producers. Jason Ensler directed the series premiere, on which he also served as an executive producer.

