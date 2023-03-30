Miranda Lambert Addresses Whether She’d Be Interested in a ‘Yellowstone’ Role

Miranda Lambert is opening up about whether fans could someday see the reigning ACM entertainer of the year on the hit television series Yellowstone.

During her interview with Entertainment Tonight, it was noted that certain scenes from the series feature posters from Lambert’s 2009 Revolution album.

“My baby posters … I was, like, 19 in that picture,” Lambert pointed out.

Lambert’s fellow country artist Lainey Wilson has a recurring role on the series, portraying a musician named Abby, while the series also heavily features country music by artists including Wilson, Zach Bryan, Flatland Cavalry, Myron Elkins and Ryan Bingham. Meanwhile, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill starred in the Yellowstone prequel 1883.

Lambert didn’t completely rule out the possibility of appearing on the show.

“I’ve never been an actress, it’s not my favorite thing. If I can play myself, which I am today, that’s a little bit easier on me,” Lambert said.

At present, Lambert is gearing up for the April 25 release of her book Y’all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen, written with author/journalist Holly Gleason.

If Lambert did ultimately choose to make a Yellowstone cameo, it would not be her first acting role. The 38-time ACM Awards winner previously appeared in a 2012 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, where she portrayed an actress who claimed to have been assaulted by a television producer.