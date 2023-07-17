Miranda Lambert Pauses Show to Call Out Fans Taking Selfies: ‘It’s Pissing Me Off’

It all begins with a song — and according to Miranda Lambert, that’s where the focus should stay.

Lambert had just begun to perform her 2018 ACM song of the year winner “Tin Man” as part of her current Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency on Saturday night when she noticed a few ladies near the stage who seemed more intent on taking selfies rather than listening to Lambert’s music.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” Lambert told the audience gathered at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino at Zappos Theater. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.”

She added, “It’s pissing me off a bit. Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country d–n music.”

After motioning for the girls to put their phones away, she asked the crowd, “Shall we start again?” She restarted the song as the audience cheered.

Prior to launching her Las Vegas residency in September 2022, Lambert said, “When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas. I’ve had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing and boot lines – and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa – so, this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room. I think everyone will like what we’ve dreamed up. I’m really excited about this!”

In addition to the residency, Lambert recently launched her first cookbook, Y’all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen. She also performed during CMA Fest in June, welcoming Avril Lavigne, Elle King and Leon Bridges to join her at various points during her performance.