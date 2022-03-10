Miranda Lambert to Drop ‘Palomino’ Album in Spring

Newly-minted ACM Awards entertainer of the year Miranda Lambert will release her new album, Palomino, on April 29.

The 15-song collection marks Lambert’s first solo effort since 2019’s Wildcard. Last year, she teamed with fellow singer-songwriters and Texans Jon Randall and Jack Ingram for the Grammy-nominated acoustic project The Marfa Tapes, as well as her Pistol Annies cohorts Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley for Hell of a Holiday. On her upcoming project, Lambert reunited with longtime collaborators Randall and Luke Dick, who served as the album’s co-producers.

In addition to Palomino‘s lead single, “If I Was a Cowboy,” Lambert also revisits and revamps The Marfa Tapes track “Geraldene.” Elsewhere, she invites Sarah Buxton and The McCrary Sisters for a cover of Mick Jagger’s “Wandering Spirit,” the title track from the Rolling Stones singer’s 1993 solo album.

Throughout the project, Lambert details the lives of a colorful cast of characters, from the former circus trapeze artist-turned-mother and wife Elaina in “Carousel,” to old hippies and truckers in “Scenes.” New wave icons the B-52s make an appearance on the track “Music City Queen.”

“The making of this record has been one of the most fun and creative experiences of my career,” Lambert said in a statement. “Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, and I went out to my farm in Tennessee in 2020 and started writing songs. We figured while we have time let’s get out to the country and see what happens. The first one we wrote was ‘Tourist’ and that set us on a path to create something with a bit of a theme. Since we couldn’t travel at the time, we decided to go on a journey through songs. I hope y’all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories.”

Check out the track list for Palomino below:

1. “Actin’ Up” (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Jon Randall)

2. “Scenes” (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

3. “In His Arms” (Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall)

4. “Geraldene” (Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall)

5. “Tourist” (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

6. “Music City Queen” feat. The B-52’s (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

7. “Strange” (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

8. “Wandering Spirit” (Mick Jagger, James Rippeto)

9. “I’ll Be Lovin’ You” (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Jon Randall)

10. “That’s What Makes the Jukebox Play” (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

11. “Country Money” (Miranda Lambert, Aaron Raitiere, Mikey Reaves)

12. “If I Was a Cowboy” (Miranda Lambert, Jesse Frasure)

13. “Waxahachie” (Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall)

14. “Pursuit of Happiness” (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

15. “Carousel” (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)