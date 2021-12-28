Miranda Lambert Is Dropping a New Song to Celebrate ‘Queer Eye’ Season 6: Get a Sneak Peek

Miranda Lambert is honoring her Texas roots and the LGBTQ+ community with her new song, “Y’all Means All,” which she recorded to mark the upcoming sixth season of Netflix’s Queer Eye. Both the show and the song arrive Friday, Dec. 31.

“Here’s one last surprise for y’all this year! A new song ‘Y’all Means All’ will be out on 12/31 to celebrate the new season of @QueerEye that filmed all in Texas!” Lambert shared via Instagram.

The show also offered an early taste of the tune in the season six trailer via Instagram, teasing, “get a sneak peek of @mirandalambert‘s new song in our trailer before you can hear it on Friday.”

In 2019, Lambert, her husband Brendan McLoughlin, Lambert’s brother Luke and his husband attended the WorldPride parade in New York City.

That same year, Lambert told Pride Source of supporting her brother Luke when he came out as gay. “I support him 100 percent in whatever he does. He is a brilliant individual and the most amazing person, and just so genuine. Growing up in the same household, we’re way different. He has no accent. He doesn’t really like country music, but he did call me and tell me he loved this record, which meant a lot coming from him. We grew up in the same house, but we grew up differently because I’m still pretty much a country girl at heart, and he lives in Austin and he’s way cooler than me.”

In an interview this year with GLAAD, Lambert discussed making the video for “Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix),” which features McLoughlin and his brothers, as well as Luke and many members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I feel like as a country artist, I get to lift them up and stand on that platform with them and it makes me so happy,” Lambert said. “The fact that all of our friends came together … it makes me proud and humbled and they’re so much fun.”

She also discussed supporting the LGBTQ+ community as a country artist. “I do think we are in a moment of change, and I have so much to learn. I’m always sensitive. I always call my brother and … want to make sure I say the right things,” she shared. “I know I’m uneducated, but I’m full of love. So if I say the wrong things, or don’t use the right language, it only comes from a place of me trying to learn … it’s me learning and figuring out how I can be part of the change and part of the community and still be the same person I’ve been as an artist for the past 20 years. I don’t see why those worlds can’t mesh. I speak up about things I care about.”

See Lambert’s Instagram post and watch the Queer Eye season six trailer below for a preview of “Y’all Means All.”