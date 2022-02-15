Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation Gifts $20K to Animal Shelters

Miranda Lambert is spreading the love this week in honor of Valentine’s Day.

The “If I Was a Cowboy” singer’s MuttNation Foundation is helping out 20 pet rescue shelters across the country, in states including California, Maine, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and more. The foundation will give a $1,000 grant to each shelter.

MuttNation also launched an interactive “Mutt Match” quiz to help match people who want to help pets who have a harder time getting adopted, including larger dogs, special-needs dogs and senior dogs.

Lambert began volunteering at animal shelters when she was a teenager and has five rescue dogs, along with numerous cats, rabbits and horses.

“Shelter pets – especially the ones that are hardest to get adopted – and the people who care for them, have always had my heart,” Lambert said in a statement. “Valentine’s Day gives me one more chance to show just how special they all are to me.”

Lambert and her mother Bev Lambert launched MuttNation in 2009 to help support shelter pets in various ways, including raising pet adoption awareness, providing financial support to vetted shelters and offering monetary, hands-on and transport assistance during times of emergencies and disaster.

Last year, the Country Music Association teamed with Lambert’s MuttNation Fund to help music industry professionals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic who were facing difficulties in paying medical expenses for pets. As part of the CMA’s Music Industry COVID Support effort, the CMA funded vet services and pet food supply for qualifying members of the music community.

Lambert is currently nominated for two Grammys during the upcoming April 3 ceremony, including best country album for The Marfa Tapes, her collaborative album with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram. Lambert is also nominated for best country duo/group performance for her Elle King collaboration “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”