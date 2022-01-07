Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town Hop on The Bandwagon Tour: See the Dates

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are teaming up this spring to revive The Bandwagon Tour, four years after their successful 2018 co-headlining run by the same name.

This year’s 15-city outing, produced by Live Nation, will also feature The Cadillac Three as direct support for all shows. The tour launches May 6 in Houston, and will include stops in Dallas, Cincinnati, St. Louis and more, before wrapping June 11 at Camden, New Jersey’s BB&T Pavilion. Just prior to the launch of The Bandwagon Tour, Lambert and The Cadillac Three will perform a pair of amphitheater shows in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on April 27 and Franklin, Tenn. on April 28.

Lambert is nominated for a Grammy heading into this year’s ceremony, for her collaborative album The Marfa Tapes with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram. Her latest single, “If I Was a Cowboy,” is out at country radio. Meanwhile, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet are working on their 10th studio album, set to release later this year. The project will follow their 2020 album Nightfall, which was nominated for best country album at the Grammys. In addition to previously touring together, Lambert and Little Big Town collaborated on the 2015 single “Smokin’ and Drinkin” from Lambert album’s Platinum.

The Cadillac Three, known for their blend of country and southern rock on songs including “The South” and “White Lightning,” most recently released a pair of studio albums in 2020: Country Fuzz and Tabasco and Sweet Tea.

Tickets for the tour’s opening night in Houston will go on sale Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for all other tour dates will go on sale Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

See the list of show dates below.

April 27: Tuscaloosa Amphitheater | Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Lambert and The Cadillac Three only)

April 28: FirstBank Amphitheater | Franklin, Tenn. (Lambert and The Cadillac Three only)

April 29: William Green Football Stadium | Johnson City, Tenn.

May 6: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman | Houston, Texas

May 7: Dos Equis Pavilion | Dallas, Texas

May 8: Walmart AMP | Rogers, Ark.

May 12: Credit One Stadium | Charleston, S.C.

May 13: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre | Tampa, Fla.

May 14: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre | West Palm Beach, Fla.

May 20: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre | St. Louis, Mo.

May 21: Ruoff Music Center | Noblesville, Ind.

May 22: Riverbend Music Center | Cincinnati, Ohio

June 2: Budweiser Stage | Toronto, Ont.

June 3: DTE Energy Music Theatre | Detroit, Mich.

June 4: Blossom Music Center | Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

June 9: Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater | Wantagh, N.Y.

June 10: PNC Bank Arts Center | Holmdel, N.J.

June 11: BB&T Pavilion | Camden, N.J.