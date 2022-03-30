Miranda Lambert Announces Las Vegas Residency: ‘I Think Everyone Will Like What We’ve Dreamed Up’

Miranda Lambert is headed to Vegas! The reigning Academy of Country Music Awards entertainer of the year will headline Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo the Las Vegas Residency beginning Sept. 23. The 24-show residency will be held at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, and will feature a setlist drawing from Lambert’s seven No. 1 albums on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart, as well as her upcoming April 29 release, Palomino.

“When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas,” Lambert said via a statement. “I’ve had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing and boot lines – and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa – so, this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room. I think everyone will like what we’ve dreamed up. I’m really excited about this!”

Tickets for the shows will go on sale beginning April 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Meanwhile, Lambert, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment announced that $1 from every ticket purchase will benefit Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation, which aims to promote the adoption of rescue pets and support animal shelters across the country.

Lambert is also set to launch a co-headlining tour with Little Big Town in May, and is nominated for two Grammys leading into the Sunday (April 3) ceremony. Lambert’s nominations include best country album for The Marfa Tapes, and best country duo/group performance for “Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Elle King.

See the full list of show dates for Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency below: