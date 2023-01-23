Miranda Lambert & Jelly Roll Tease Songwriting Collaboration

ACM Triple Crown winner Miranda Lambert and “Son of a Sinner” hitmaker Jelly Roll have been cooking up some new music in the writing room lately — and according to Lambert, the two singer/songwriters “go together like biscuits and gravy!”

Lambert shared a few photos from the writing session that included both Jelly Roll and DJ Telemitry (aka hit writer/producer Jesse Frasure).

“Made a new friend this week!” Lambert captioned the photos. “Jesse was right when he said we go together like biscuits and gravy! Loved writing a tune with @jellyroll615 and @telemitry.”

No word yet on what the collaboration might sound like, but both artists are dedicated to making music their own way and fulfilling their unique artistic visions, with Jelly Roll’s hard-driving rap-rock sound and Lambert’s range from Texas-dipped country tracks like “Tequila Does” to electric tracks like “Locomotive” from her Wildcard album.

Jelly Roll recently earned his first Country Airplay No. 1 with “Son of a Sinner,” which followed his rock chart-topper “Dead Man Walking.” He also headlined a sold-out show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena earlier this year, has shared the Grand Ole Opry stage with Craig Morgan and last year, joined Brantley Gilbert and Pillbox Patti on tour.

Meanwhile, reigning ACM entertainer of the year Lambert has been on a songwriting tear as of late. In addition to releasing her album Palomino last year and teaming with Elle King for the Country Airplay No. 1 “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” she’s been steadily writing songs other artists have recorded, including Morgan Wallen’s “Thought You Should Know,” and Jon Pardi’s “Don’t Blame It on Whiskey” (featuring Lauren Alaina).

Interestingly, Jelly Roll was already manifesting a Lambert collab back in September 2022, when he shared with fans on Twitter, saying, “I wanna do a song with @mirandalambert someone please help me meet Miranda please.”