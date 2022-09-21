Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation Is Providing 2 Million Meals for Needy Pets

Miranda Lambert‘s MuttNation Foundation is working to provide 2 million pet meals to help families going through economic challenges to stay with their beloved pets. This donation is in partnership with Greater Good Charities via the global nonprofit’s GOODS Program.

“During times of crisis, it’s important to keep families and their pets together,” Lambert said via a statement. “We are proud to partner with Greater Good Charities and hope our GOODS Program donation will help families and their pets stay united in their homes during these challenging times.”

The donation will be sent to more than 30 GOODS Ambassadors, with pet food pantries in over 30 cities, in order to assist those in need. The GOODS Program aids more than 9,000 animal welfare organizations throughout the United States, and in addition to helping homeless pets, the GOODS Program aids families facing economic challenges, homeless populations, veterans, domestic violence survivors and those impacted by various disasters.



This donation is the latest of many charitable contributions from Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation. In August, the foundation financially aided more than a dozen animal shelters to help them take in nearly 4,000 beagles that were removed from a Virginia research facility, with the donation going to assist medical bills to help prepare the beagles for adoption. The Humane Society of the United States, which has led the removal of the beagles since the Justice Department announced an agreement in July with Envigo RMS to surrender the dogs, announced on Sept. 2 that the remaining 312 dogs had been removed from the research facility.

On Sept. 12, ACM Triple Crown winner Lambert shared a photo of some of her own sweet dogs ready to hit the road with the star as she gears up for her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas, which launches Sept. 23 at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. “Vegas here we come!” she captioned the photo.