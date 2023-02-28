Miranda Lambert Reacts to Earning a Career First With Morgan Wallen Hit: ‘We Did Good That Day Y’all’

Miranda Lambert is in the mood to celebrate after earning a No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. “We did good that day y’all,” the country star wrote in a Feb. 27 Instagram post, addressing her songwriting partners Morgan Wallen and Nicolle Galyon, who together crafted Wallen’s current two-week Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 hit, “Thought You Should Know,” a tribute to his mother, Lesli.

Lambert also shared a photo of herself with Wallen and Galyon in the post, tagging each of them in the photo. “Congrats @morganwallen on your number 1 song ‘Thought You Should Know,'” she captioned the snap. “Proud to be a writer on a song about your mama! This is the first number 1 song I’ve ever had as a writer. … Cheers friends.”

While Lambert has earned seven No. 1 Country Airplay chart hits of her own, “Thought You Should Know” marks Lambert’s first No. 1 solely as a songwriter on a song she isn’t also performing. (She has been a co-writer on some of her own chart toppers, including “Bluebird” and “Heart Like Mine.”)

Galyon also shared her pride in the song’s success, recounting the day the trio wrote the song in August 2020. “Everything about this one feels like a blur. the day it was written (aug ‘20). the life that has transpired since. the fact that it was chosen as a single. the manner in which it rocketed up the charts. it’s been harder for me to absorb as fast as i’ve been running lately,” Galyon wrote in a Feb. 26 Instagram post.

She added, “would be remiss to not give a huge thanks to MW & ML for showing up this day to write (especially when there was no obvious record to write for that day! – a reminder to just write to write). and to @stacytw and the Big Loud radio team for making my first ever big loud single as a writer a big one.” She ended her note with a sweet message to her son, Ford. “and to my fordy, I hope this serves as a reminder to check in on me when i’m old and very grey.. bc i’ve been losing sleep about you since 2015.”

“Thought You Should Know” is on Wallen’s 36-track album One Thing at a Time, which releases Friday (March 3).