Miranda Lambert Mourns the Death of Her Dog Thelma: ‘I Loved Her With All My Heart’

Miranda Lambert is mourning the death of one of her beloved dogs, Thelma.

Thelma was one of two Great Pyrenees dogs — alongside Louise — that Lambert adopted on May 1, 2016, bringing them to her farm outside Nashville. Lambert named the two dogs Thelma and Louise in honor of the 25th anniversary of the 1991 classic film.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (July 25), Lambert wrote, “The Kitties, chickens and mini horses needed to be looked after and these 2 girls have done that since the day we brought them home. They rode on my bus all the way from Dallas to Nashville and on that 10 hour drive I fell in love with them. Yesterday we had to say goodbye to our sweet Thelma. She spent her days lounging in the barn and her nights keeping watch over all of us. She lived the last 8 years with no fences, just freedom to do what she did best. Love and protect. I loved her with all my heart.”

Lambert continued by offering an update on Louise and paying tribute to Thelma. “Louise has retired from her farm duties and is getting all the more love and snuggles from Delta, Bellamy, Cher, Brendan and me. It hurts so bad to say goodbye to these sweet companions but their love is always worth it. How lucky are we [to] get to have friends like Thelma. I am so proud to have been part of her story. Thank you to my friends and farm managers Julia and Tommy for taking such good care of her and everyone of my fur babies and loving them like they are your own. We all miss you Telm Telm.”

She closed with a heartfelt reminder: “Y’all don’t forget, love a shelter pet.”

In 2009, Lambert launched her MuttNation Foundation to advocate and care for shelter pets; it was through that same foundation that Lambert welcomed Thelma and Louise into her home in 2016.