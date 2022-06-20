Miranda Lambert Gives an Impromptu Performance With Brooks & Dunn During Nashville Concert

Nashville concerts are known for surprise collaborations, and Brooks & Dunn‘s Saturday (June 18) concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena was no exception. The duo’s Ronnie Dunn told the crowd he heard that fellow artist Miranda Lambert was in the building, and said he wanted to bring her onstage.

“Somebody said Miranda Lambert was here tonight,” Dunn said. “We didn’t rehearse this, so she’s not gonna show up. Miranda, you back there?”

He called out to Lambert a few times before she obliged to the impromptu performance, walking onstage and telling the crowd, “I can’t hear s–t. I was out there gettin’ drunk, enjoyin’ the show. What?!”

After joining Brooks & Dunn for the ending of “Cowgirls Don’t Cry” (Reba McEntire handled vocal duties during that portion of the song on the 2007 release), Lambert said, “I just got to sing with B&D in Nashville, Tennessee, y’all! Well, I’m going to drink, y’all go entertain them.” But then, as B&D launched into “Neon Moon,” another signature hit, Lambert decided to stay for one more song.

“I swear to you I just pulled her out of the audience. She had no idea,” Ronnie Dunn told the audience.

Lambert added, “I would’ve worn my fishnets and my Spanx if I had known.”

Brooks & Dunn are currently out on their Reboot 2022 Tour, which runs through the end of June. Lambert is gearing up for her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas later this year, and just celebrated the one-year anniversary of the opening of her Casa Rosa restaurant in downtown Nashville. Lambert, who released her latest album Palomino in April, also recently announced her new Wanda June home collection in partnership with Walmart.

Check out a snippet of the unplanned performance below, and a longer version on YouTube.