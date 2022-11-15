Miko Marks, Rissi Palmer Set Co-Headlining Tour

Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer will hit the road next year on a co-headlining tour that launches in Washington, D.C. on May 3, 2023.

The concerts will feature acoustic performances from Marks and Palmer in addition to duets and the two pairing up on their upcoming song “I’m Still Here,” which they played together onstage at the Grand Ole Opry in August.

“Working with Rissi on tour is definitely one of the highlights of my journey in music,” Marks said in a statement. “I have always loved her music and now I get to be on tour with her. We have grown to be close friends over the years and this moment has been a long time coming.”

“Miko has been an inspiration and a friend for a long time. Her talent is second to none and it’s an honor to be sharing a stage with her,” Palmer added. “The audience can expect a lot of laughter, a lot of good, new music, stories, and a great show.”

Marks released her debut album, Freeway Bound, in 2005, while Palmer issued her self-titled debut two years later. In 2019, Palmer released the album Revival, and a year later, launched her Apple Music radio show Color Me Country with Rissi Palmer, which provides a platform to give a voice to artists of color. Palmer is also a special correspondent for CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown and was recently included in the Grammy Museum’s Power of Women in Country Music exhibit.

In 2021, Marks released her first album of music in 13 years, Our Country. She followed with the EP Race Records and the album Feel Like Going Home. In January, Marks was included as part of CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2022 and was also named to the inaugural Equal Access Development Program, a program designed by mtheory and CMT to foster and support marginalized communities underrepresented in the genre of country music.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale beginning Nov. 18 at both Marks’ and Palmer’s websites.

See the full list of tour dates below:

May 3 – Washington, D.C. @ Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage Series

May 4 – Old Saybrook, CT @ The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Center

May 5 – Brownfield, ME @ Stone Mountain Arts Center

May 6 – Boston, MA @ City Winery Haymarket

May 7 – New York, NY @ City Winery – The Loft

May 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

May 11 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

May 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Eddie’s Attic