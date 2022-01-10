Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown & More Rally Around Mickey Guyton After She Calls Out Racist Twitter Remark

In 2021, Mickey Guyton checked off several bucket list career items, including releasing her long-awaited, full-length album Remember Her Name, co-hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards with Keith Urban, earning a CMA nomination for new artist of the year and three Grammy nominations.

However, as a Black female artist in country music, Guyton has also long battled racism and sexism, and addressed both topics in songs such as “Black Like Me,” “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” and “Love My Hair.” No matter her success, she continues to be a lightning rod for racist comments.

On Jan. 8, Guyton shared a message she recently received on social media that said, “We don’t want your kind in country music! All you people talk about is your g-d d–m race and skin color! Don’t you effers have Rap, Hip Hop & R&B? Gotta ruin and destroy s–t with your woke bs! Just like y’all did with MTV! Get the F out of our country music!” Twitter has suspended the account, though it’s not clear whether it was for this specific tweet.

Guyton captioned the post, “Started off 2022 with a good ole batch of racism. I show you this so you guys continue the fight for equality and love and acceptance.”

Country artists were quick to offer their support for Guyton.

Those artists commenting on the post included Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Sarah Darling, Lindsay Ell, Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild, Kree Harrison, Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard, The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston, Willie Jones, Miko Marks, Maren Morris, Joy Oladokun, Cassadee Pope, Margo Price, Brittney Spencer, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Runaway June‘s Jennifer Wayne, and Yola.

Allen wrote, “Oh you know… just another Saturday for us. That fact that he took time out of his day to write this while having a video game have his profile pic. 😂😂. He’s a joke. Love sis ✊🏽.”

Morris assured, “You are loved 💕” while Price advised, “MUTE THEM. Terrible s–t… stay strong ❤️.”

Fairchild wrote, “So sorry, Mickey. Sending you love. ❤️,” while Ell wrote, “So sad. Sending you love, Mickey. ❤️❤️ You are a queen.”

Florida Georgia Line’s Hubbard said, “If only this person was educated on the history of country music. I’m sorry you have to see this BS. Rise above and keep crushing it. You are loved.”

Spencer shared one of her own experiences with racism as a Black country music artist. “I watched someone online basically say my cover of [Dolly Parton’s] Hard Candy Christmas is like watching a white woman sing a negro spiritual 🤔💀,” she wrote. “ppl really be showing out on these internet streets.”

Guyton also shared the message on Twitter, saying, “Aww little Sammy is upset in 2022. Bless your little heart.”

On Twitter, Brown commented, “You so fn strong girl,” while Jones said, “Very little…if the grinch was a white man.”

Tasjan commented, “Love to you, Mickey. Big fan of yours.”

Yola noted, “These fools honestly believe black people weren’t at the genesis of all American music, still in 2022!? They’re gonna get a fright when this movie I’m in comes out. Sorry boo we’re everywhere! #SorryNotSorry i am sorry, however, that you have to deal with this foolishness!”