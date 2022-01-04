Mickey Guyton Says She ‘Was in a Really Bad Place’ After Getting Hate Mail for Calling Out Racism & Sexism

Mickey Guyton dives into some serious topics on the new episode of Becky G’s Facebook Watch series Face to Face With Becky G. In the episode titled “Becky G & Mickey Guyton: Battling Systemic Racism in Country Music,” which premieres Tuesday, Jan. 4, Guyton discusses her personal experiences confronting racism and sexism as a Black female artist working in the country music industry.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Becky G Mickey Guyton See latest videos, charts and news

“We’re used to being unseen. We’re used to the micro aggressions, we’re used to the constant battles of trying to just be who you are,” Guyton told Becky G during a clip from the interview. “And finally, the veil has been lifted, and we’re like, ‘Oh my god, how did we survive for so long?’ And that’s the point, we were just surviving. But now we’re thriving.”

Guyton also shared how she cares for herself after receiving backlash on social media for calling out the music industry for sexism and racism.

“I’m still working on it,” Guyton said. “Feb. 6, 2021, I was nine months pregnant, about to give birth to my son, and I got an influx of awful hate mail because I called out the industry and its racism and sexism. And people didn’t like that.”

“What was so hard is, I’m a Christian woman and I had all these people spewing hate, using Jesus,” Guyton recalled. “To have that kind of hate when you’re so hormonal was awful. I was in a really bad place, and I had to go on antidepressants that were life-changing.”

In 2020, Guyton released a pair of soaring (and searing) tracks, including “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” which addressed sexism, while “Black Like Me” detailed some of Guyton’s personal experiences with racism. “Black Like Me” also earned Guyton her first Grammy nomination, in the best country solo performance category.

In 2021, a decade after signing to a major label, Guyton also released her debut full-length album, Remember Her Name. She also co-hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards alongside Keith Urban, and earned three additional Grammy nominations. Leading into this year’s Grammy Awards, Guyton is nominated for best country album (Remember Her Name), best country solo performance and best country song (both for “Remember Her Name”).

The Face to Face series provides a platform for celebrities to have honest conversations surrounding personal topics. During the first episode, Demi Lovato discussed coming out as non-binary. Other celebrities who have appeared on Face to Face With Becky G include Tinashe, Chiquis, and Anthony Ramos.

New episodes of Face to Face With Becky G debut each week via Facebook Watch. Guyton’s episode premieres Jan. 4 at 12 p.m. ET.

Watch a clip from the episode below: