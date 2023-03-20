Megan Moroney Reveals 2023 Dates for The Lucky Tour

As her song “Tennessee Orange” reaches the top 20 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, Megan Moroney is gearing for the release of her debut major label album, Lucky (May 5). Plus, she’s set to follow her recent Pistol Made of Roses tour (and an upcoming summer slot opening for Brooks & Dunn) with a headlining tour of her own.
In a nod to her album, the Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records artist will launch her 22-city The Lucky Tour in September, starting with a Sept. 20 show at New York City’s The Bowery Ballroom. The trek will also include Moroney’s first headlining stops in Chicago (Joe’s on Weed St.), Los Angeles (Troubadour), New Braunfels, Texas (Gruene Hall) and a tour-wrapping concert at Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta on Nov. 10.
Tickets and VIP packages will go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. local time at meganmoroney.com. Additionally, in select cities, Moroney’s fan club will have access to an exclusive presale beginning Wednesday (March 22) at 10 a.m. local, with the code JACKPOT.
See the dates for The Lucky Tour below:
SEPTEMBER
20 | New York City, NY – The Bowery Ballroom
21 | West Springfield, MA – The Big E
22 | Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
23 | Washington, D.C. – The Hamilton
28 | Saint Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
29 | Indianapolis, IN – 8 Seconds Saloon
30 | Chicago, IL – Joe’s on Weed St.
OCTOBER
13 | Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour
14 | Bakersfield, CA – Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace
19 | Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
20 | Salt Lake City, UT – The Grand at The Complex
21 | Grand Junction, CO – Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five
25 | Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
26 | San Diego, CA – Moonshine Beach
27 | Las Vegas, NV – Stoney’s Rockin’ Country
NOVEMBER
2 | New Braunfels, TX – Gruene Hall
3 | Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Ballroom
4 | Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory
DECEMBER
7 | Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
9 | Charlotte, NC – Coyote Joe’s
10 | Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre