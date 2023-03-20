Megan Moroney Reveals 2023 Dates for The Lucky Tour

As her song “Tennessee Orange” reaches the top 20 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, Megan Moroney is gearing for the release of her debut major label album, Lucky (May 5). Plus, she’s set to follow her recent Pistol Made of Roses tour (and an upcoming summer slot opening for Brooks & Dunn) with a headlining tour of her own.

In a nod to her album, the Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records artist will launch her 22-city The Lucky Tour in September, starting with a Sept. 20 show at New York City’s The Bowery Ballroom. The trek will also include Moroney’s first headlining stops in Chicago (Joe’s on Weed St.), Los Angeles (Troubadour), New Braunfels, Texas (Gruene Hall) and a tour-wrapping concert at Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta on Nov. 10.

Tickets and VIP packages will go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. local time at meganmoroney.com. Additionally, in select cities, Moroney’s fan club will have access to an exclusive presale beginning Wednesday (March 22) at 10 a.m. local, with the code JACKPOT.

See the dates for The Lucky Tour below:

SEPTEMBER

20 | New York City, NY – The Bowery Ballroom

21 | West Springfield, MA – The Big E

22 | Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

23 | Washington, D.C. – The Hamilton

28 | Saint Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

29 | Indianapolis, IN – 8 Seconds Saloon

30 | Chicago, IL – Joe’s on Weed St.

OCTOBER

13 | Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

14 | Bakersfield, CA – Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace

19 | Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

20 | Salt Lake City, UT – The Grand at The Complex

21 | Grand Junction, CO – Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five

25 | Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

26 | San Diego, CA – Moonshine Beach

27 | Las Vegas, NV – Stoney’s Rockin’ Country

NOVEMBER

2 | New Braunfels, TX – Gruene Hall

3 | Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Ballroom

4 | Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory

DECEMBER

7 | Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

9 | Charlotte, NC – Coyote Joe’s

10 | Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre