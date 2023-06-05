Mason Ramsey Pays Tribute to His Hometown With Upcoming Single, ‘Reasons to Come Home’

It’s been just over four years since Mason Ramsey has released new music, but the singer-songwriter is paying homage to his childhood hometown and to the love of his grandparents on his upcoming new single, “Reasons to Come Home,” due out June 30 on Atlantic Records.

“’Reasons To Come Home’ is a very special song to me,” Ramsey said in a statement. “It’s all about my amazing grandparents, who raised me and are my only ties to my hometown of Golconda, Illinois. While the song is a love letter to Golconda and all the things I love there, it’s also a realization that when my grandparents are gone, I sadly won’t have any reason to go back to Golconda.”

“Reasons to Come Home” will drop five years after Ramsey first gained an audience when a video of a then 11-year-old Ramsey performing a yodel-filled rendition Hank Williams Sr.’s “Lovesick Blues” went viral in 2018. That same year, Ramsey released his debut single, “Famous,” which reached No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. He followed with several Grand Ole Opry appearances, opened shows for Florida Georgia Line and performed at musical festivals including Coachella and Stagecoach. In 2019, he was also featured on a remixed version of the Lil Nas X hit “Old Town Road,” with Billy Ray Cyrus and Young Thug.

But on “Reasons to Come Home,” Ramsey is older and more reflective, his voice lower, warmer and richer. The song marks his first new music since releasing his 2019 EP, Twang.

Ramsey recently gave his fans a sneak peek at the upcoming song, sharing a snippet of it on his social media. The sweetly sentimental track depicts his Illinois hometown as “a mapdot and just a little postcard town.”

Ramsey wrote the new song with Rob Pennington (who has had songs recorded by Chris Janson and Lily Rose) and Jeff Middleton (Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis), with production by Aaron Eshuis. Ramsey said via a statement, “I really enjoyed writing this song with Rob and Jeff and I can’t wait for it to be released.”

