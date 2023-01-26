Margo Price Invites You To Get Mellow With Her Line of ‘Margo Grass’ CBD Joints and Flower

Margo Price is not shy about her taste for the sticky icky. So it makes perfect sense that the singer has teamed up with the cannabis brand Dad Grass to announce a new line of Mom Grass products that officially drop today (Jan. 26). Timed to coincide with Price’s mind-expanding new album, Strays, the joint-project features pre-rolled CBD joints and tins of flower, as well as a limited-edition run of merch that leans into the psychedelic vibe of the album, which mixes country, rock and songs inspired by magic mushroom adventures.

The run includes handmade, limited-edition “Margo Grass” embroidered hats and small batch natural indigo tie-dyed shirts to compliment the federally legal Mom Grass flower and joints made with CBG. According to a release, the products feature low-dose organic hemp packed with CBG, which contains less than 0.3% THC, which won’t get you Snoop-level high and is federally legal to have delivered to your home.

“I have battled insomnia, menstrual cramps, migraines, back pain, depression, hangovers, writer’s block and boredom with cannabis that’s high in CBG, and I want to help remove the stigma around this beautiful plant,” Price said in a statement.

Among the items in the collection are the Mom Grass x Margo Price special edition pack in 5 or 10-joint versions with pre-rolls in a trippy sleeve designed in collaboration with the singer that nods to the mushroom jumpsuit she wears on the album’s cover and lyrics from her song “Been to the Mountain.”

The Price collection is the follow up to last year’s George Harrison-inspired “All Things Must Grass” collection honoring the late Beatles’ iconic 1970 triple-LP solo album.

Check out some of the products below.

Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo